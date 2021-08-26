The Odisha police have arrested 4,945 persons during a special drive launched for the execution of pending non-bailable warrants, police officials said here on Thursday.

The police had conducted the special drive from August 16 to August 25 and arrested these persons, against whom non-bailable warrants were issued by various courts.

“Odisha Police had spl drive from 16.8 to 25.8 to arrest persons wanted by courts, 4,945 persons have been arrested on the strength of NBWs n produced before courts, many in old n heinous cases. My compliments to officers and men of Odisha Police,” director general of police, Abhay said in a tweet on Thursday.

All the arrested persons have been produced before courts. Among them, 467 persons were arrested in sessions trial cases while 3,517 were arrested in GR cases and 961 for warrants in other cases.

The largest 850 persons have been arrested in Ganjam district including 57 arrested for warrants in sessions trial cases. This was followed by 645 warrantees arrested in Balasore district, 547 in Khurda district and 278 warrantees arrested in Kandhamal as well as Cuttack districts, the police said in an official statement.

Among the major cases, the police arrested a murder case warrantee after 7 years of his absconding under Pipili police station in Puri district.

The Cuttack urban police have executed two NBWs as per the directives of the Orissa high court. Those NBWs were executed by Daraghabazar PS and Cantonment PS respectively after 20 and 31 years of their absconding.

Similarly, the Buguda police in Ganjam district has executed 7 NBWs, which were pending for more than 15 years while the Purusottampur PS in the same district has executed 1 NBW in a sensational murder case of 11 years back.

The Atabira PS under Baragarh district arrested a property offender who remained absconding for 16 years and Bheden PS in the district was able to arrest one murder case absconder after 11 years.

The DGP has appreciated the good work done by the police personnel and issued appreciation letters to SSP of Ganjam, Balasore, Khurda, Cuttack and Kandhamal districts.

Odisha Police is determined to arrest warrantees and produce them before the court to face trial. The warrantees are therefore advised/warned to submit themselves before the law by surrendering before the court or police, the police said.

–IANS

