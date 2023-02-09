INDIA

Odisha police arrests inter-state drug peddler from Assam

NewsWire
0
0

The special task force (STF) of Odisha police arrested an inter-state drug peddler from Guwahati in Assam, police said on Thursday.

A team of STF with the assistance of Assam police arrested Salim Ahmmed, a resident of Mantripukri, Imphal, Manipur.

He was arrested in connection with a case registered on December 3, 2022, and brown sugar of 1.335 kgs, along with a car, was seized. Earlier, two persons were arrested and forwarded to the court, the police said.

Ahmmed is the main drug peddler. The accused was absconding following the case and concealing his presence at Guwahati.

On receiving reliable input, the STF nabbed and brought him to Odisha on transit remand.

20230209-164402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Go grab the cup, WWE star Seth Rollins tells KKR’s Venkatesh...

    Village head beats Dalit man with shoes in UP

    J&K Police save 4 youth from joining terrorist ranks

    179 pending fines worth Rs 42K for traffic violations, Hyd man...