The special task force (STF) of Odisha police arrested an inter-state drug peddler from Guwahati in Assam, police said on Thursday.

A team of STF with the assistance of Assam police arrested Salim Ahmmed, a resident of Mantripukri, Imphal, Manipur.

He was arrested in connection with a case registered on December 3, 2022, and brown sugar of 1.335 kgs, along with a car, was seized. Earlier, two persons were arrested and forwarded to the court, the police said.

Ahmmed is the main drug peddler. The accused was absconding following the case and concealing his presence at Guwahati.

On receiving reliable input, the STF nabbed and brought him to Odisha on transit remand.

