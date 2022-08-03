An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Odisha Police was arrested on Wednesday on corruption charges, state Vigilance officials said.

ASI Pushpalata Paikaray, posted at Balipatna police station in Khurda district, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant of a case registered in 2020 at the police station, the officials said.

Paikaray, the investigating officer in the case, had demanded the bribe for adding stringent penal sections and charge sheeting the case, they said.

Following the trap, the vigilance conducted a raid on the residential government quarter of the ASI at Reserve Police Colony, Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

The vigilance has seized the bribe money in presence of witnesses and registered a case against Paikaray under the Prevention of Corruption Act. She has been arrested and produced before a court, the officials informed.

Last month, the Odisha Vigilance had arrested a police inspector of Nabarangpur district while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from one person to resolve a family dispute.

20220803-212602