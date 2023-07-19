INDIA

Odisha: Police inspector, ASI caught red handed while collecting bribe

A police inspector and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were caught red handed by Odisha vigilance while demanding and accepting monthly ‘bati’ (bribe) of Rs 50,000 from a liquor shop owner in Chandipur of Balasore district on Wednesday.

The accused are Ganeswar Pradhan, inspector in-charge of Chandipur police station and Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, ASI of the police station. The vigilance has arrested both of them and will be forwarded to the court, vigilance officials said.

According to the vigilance, both police officials were demanding a monthly extortion of Rs 50,000 from the complaint liquor shop owner. Otherwise, they were threatening not to allow him to run his business. Based on the complaint, the vigilance conducted a trap and caught the IIC and ASI red-handed.

Following the trap, the anti-corruption wing launched simultaneous raids at Sagar Darshan Guest House where Pradhan is residing, his parental house at Arshala in Keonjhar district and office room as well as government quarter of ASI Mohanty at Chandipur, his parental house at Itua in Balasore and office room.

Meanwhile, Chittaranjan Behera, former IIC, Nihalprasad police station of Dhenkanal district, his driver Prakash Mahalik and personal assistant Laxman Sethi, who were charge sheeted by Odisha vigilance in a corruption case, were convicted to 4 years rigorous imprisonment and fine, and sent to jail.

The special judge, vigilance, Dhenkanal has convicted all trips and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years.

Besides, Behera has been asked to pay a fine of Rs.20, 000 and in default of payment of fine, he will undergo another 6 months of jail.

Mahalik and Sethi were to pay a fine of Rs.5, 000 each and in default of payment of the fine, they had to undergo jail for a period of another three months.

Odisha vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of the former IIC Chittaranjan Behera.

2023071942020

