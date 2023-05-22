INDIA

Odisha Police Inspector owns 10 plots, farmhouse, building!

Odisha Vigilance detected several properties, including 10 plots, a farmhouse and a double-storeyed building in the possession of a state police Inspector, officials said on Monday.

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets against Birabar Bhagat, the inspector in-charge of Gaisilet police station, four vigilance teams conducted raids on his properties, located at four places in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts, a vigilance official said.

During the raids, they found one double storeyed building at Anguliapada in Sambalpur district worth over Rs 77 lakh in his name as well as a farmhouse in Sambalpur worth about Rs 21 lakh.

The vigilance also detected 10 plots in important locations in Sambalpur town and Bonei in Sundargarh district. The registered sale deed value of the landed properties is over Rs 1.11 crore. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher as undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard, the official said.

Apart from the above, bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 16.68 lakh, gold jewellery of 166 grams, nearly Rs 80,000 cash, 2 four wheelers (worth Rs 13.65 lakh) and 2 two wheelers (Rs 9.41 lakh) also found from the possession of Bhagat.

Further searches are continuing and overall valuation is likely to increase, the official said.

20230522-224403

