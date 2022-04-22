INDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha police organises marriage of two surrendered Maoists

NewsWire
0
6

In a heartwarming gesture, the Odisha police conducted the marriage ceremony of two surrendered Maoists in Kalahandi district.

The marriage was solemnised in a temple at the Reserve Police Ground in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on Friday in the presence of Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, D.I.G of police (south-west range) Koraput, Saravana Vivek M, SP Kalahandi and Biblab Sarkar, Commandant CRPF 64th Battalion.

The marriage was solemnised with full fanfare and a feast was also organised by the police in the temple premises in which the family members of the bride and the bridegroom participated along with the police and mediapersons.

According to the police, groom Ramdas, a native of Chhattisgarh state, surrendered before the Kalahandi police in 2020 while bride Kalamdei is originally from Kalahandi and surrendered in 2016.

After the surrender, Ramdas was given Rs 3.98 lakhs and Kalamdei was given Rs 2.98 lakhs as per the government’s rehabilitation policy. Both of them were also given vocational training as per their choice, the police officials said.

Ramdas was a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division for almost nine years before surrendering. He was from a poor family from Bijepur district of Chhattisgarh. He has two sisters and one brother whom he did not meet for more than ten years till the Kalahandi police facilitated their meeting after his surrender.

Kalamdei was a member of the Bansadhara-Ghamsar-Nagabali (BGN) division of banned Maoists for almost a year before her surrender, they said.

Earlier, the Kalahandi police had arranged Ramdas father’s cataract surgery and during his recovery, both Ramdas and Kalamdei’s family met and decided to go ahead with their marriage.

The Kalahandi SP took the initiative to arrange their marriage in Bhawanipatna.

“It is a matter of happiness for us that two surrendered Maoists have tied the knot today,” said the SP.

The newlywed couple thanked the police for their help and support due to which they returned to the mainstream of society.

20220422-192806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM proposes virtual tour for Independence struggle related memories

    Fertility Rate projected to decline from 2.37 to 1.73 by 2035:...

    Forest officials plan refuge for vultures at Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve

    Making shelter homes for transgender persons, says Govt