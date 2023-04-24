INDIA

Odisha police seizes leopard skin, arrests two

NewsWire
0
1

The Odisha police have seized a leopard skin in Kandhamal district and arrested two persons involved in the wildlife trade, officials said on Monday.

The special task force (STF) of the state police conducted a raid at Khajuripada in Kandhamal district on Sunday evening and seized the leopard skin from the possession of two wildlife criminals.

According to the officials, the two accused persons have been identified as Sujit Rajaswadip and Dhananjay Behera, both from Kandhamal district, the EOW officials said.

The seized leopard skin will be sent to WildLife Institute of India, Dehradun, for biological examination, they said.

20230424-155002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP starts informal consultations on new Uttarakhand CM

    Cherian Phillip’s hobnobbing with CPI-M seems to have ended

    When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for...

    ‘India committed to focus on small and marginal farmers’