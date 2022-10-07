INDIA

Odisha prepares Rs 85.85cr annual work plan for anti-Maoist operations

The Odisha government has rolled out an annual work plan (AWP) of Rs 85.85 crore for continuing anti-Maoist operations during the current financial year, an official said here on Friday.

The state level committee led by Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra has approved the annual plan.

The state government has enhanced the outlay by over 50 per cent for 2022-23 compared to the outlay of Rs 50.56 crore for 2021-22.

The funds for AWP 2022-23 would be shared by both the central and state governments on a 60:40 basis, the official said.

The main activities included under AWP-2022-23 are procurement of modern ammunition, adequate logistic support to armed forces, training for state police force, community policing, additional fortification of the police posts, and rehabilitation of LWE cadres.

Besides, the affected civilians and security personnel would be extended ex-gratia grant and property damage grant as per the specified guidelines.

With increase in budget provision, the amount of ex-gratia grant for the civilians and security personnel on duty has been enhanced from Rs 2 lakh to 5 lakh, and from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, respectively.

The chief secretary has asked the police force to provide adequate logistic support to the armed forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations.

He also asked to intensify community mobilization and confidence building activities in the suspected left wing infected pockets.

Mahapatra directed the police department to stay connected with the people and community, know their concerns and raise their confidence level.

He also suggested supporting better alternative livelihood activities, and children education in the communities.

“People’s confidence and participation would go a long way in rooting out LWE activities from the suspected pockets,” he said.

The official informed that the left wing extremism (LWE) activities were well under control in the state including the Swabhiman Anchal (earlier known as cut-off area) in Malkangiri district, once considered to be an epicentre of extremists, with growing developmental interventions.

Well planned intelligence-based actions were being taken to counter them as and where their ugly hands appear, officials said.

