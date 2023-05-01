INDIA

Odisha: Rare melanistic tiger found dead in Similipal Tiger Reserve

A rare melanistic tiger was found dead in the core area of Similipal tiger reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Monday.

Odisha Forest Department officials suspect that the tiger died due to infighting among the tigers in their territory. However, the exact reason behind the tiger’s death is yet to be ascertained.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Sushil Kumar Popli told the media that the carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger of melanistic breed was found in the core area of Similipal on Monday morning. The tiger was aged around 3-3.5 years.

“Prima facie, it appears to be the result of infighting between two male tigers over their territory. There were injury marks on the carcass. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the postmortem report,” said Popli.

The Forest Department has informed the National Tiger Conservation Authority about the death.

Notably, black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, with a distinctive dark stripe pattern, are rare and have only been found in Similipal till date.

