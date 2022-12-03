The Odisha government received 741 investment intents worth of Rs 10.50 lakh crore during the ‘Make in Odisha’ (MIO) conclave, which concluded here on Saturday.

Addressing the valedictory session, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the conclave has generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore with potential for 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employments.

“It’s heartening to see the huge response we have got, especially in the post-Covid scenario,” he said.

Patnaik urged his officials to work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of growth.

Assuring all the investors that his government will walk the extra mile for them, Patnaik said, “We will walk the talk. It will be a win-win situation.”

The Chief Minister also thanked the FICCI team, country partners Japan, Norway and Germany for their support to make the conclave a success.

“I hope that we further strengthen our relationships and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce and people-to-people contact,” Patnaik said, adding, “Let the juggernaut move on.”

Briefing mediapersons, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said a total of 741 investment intents worth Rs 10,48,807 crore have been received during the three-day conclave.

Out of the total amount, highest Rs 5.49 lakh crore investment proposals have been received from minerals, metals & metal downstream sector, followed by Rs 2.38 lakh crore from power & renewable sector, Rs 1.19 lakh crore from logistic & infrastructure, Rs 76,080 crore from chemical, fertiliser & plastic sector, Rs 21,634 crore from manufacturing field and Rs 8,235 crore from tourism sector, Sharma said.

The highest investment proposals were received from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and JSW Group, said Sharma.

