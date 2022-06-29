The Odisha government has received investment intents worth more than Rs 21,000 crore with employment potential for 19,000 people in different sectors during Odisha Investors’ Meet held in Dubai on Wednesday, officials said.

The meeting, jointly organised with FICCI and the Embassy of India in UAE, was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. A delegation of senior officials from the Odisha government attended the meeting.

The state has received the investment proposal on sectors like infrastructure, hospitality, logistics, chemicals, food processing etc.

The Chief Minister held meetings with few UAE-based industry captains and invited them to visit Odisha and has also assured all the companies of unmatched facilitation and support.

“Glad to meet PNC Menon, Chairman of @SobhaLtd at #OdishaInvestorsMeet in Dubai. Sobha Realty has expressed intent to invest Rs 5,000 crore in metals, metallurgy and hospitality sector in Odisha. Assured all support for faster grounding of projects,” Patnaik said in a tweet.

He also met Ibrahim Sharaf of Sharaf Group in Dubai and welcomed his proposal to invest in Odisha in the logistics sector.

The Chief Minister also met KG Abraham, Partner and MD of NBTC Group of Kuwait. The company has proposed to invest Rs 5,000 crore to set up a urea plant in the state. Patnaik assured him to facilitate and support with industry ready infrastructure and skilled workforce.

In another tweet, Patnaik said: “It is a pleasure meeting Dr. Yousif Al Hammadi, MD of Tabreed Group at #OdishaInvestorsMeet in Dubai. Glad to share that the group expressed intent to invest Rs 1,000 Cr in an ICT Campus in Bhubaneswar. Assured all support for the speedier ground of the project.”

On this occasion, Patnaik announced the third edition of Make In Odisha Conclave, 2022 to be held in Bhubaneswar during November 30- December 4, 2022.

During the meeting in Dubai, DP World and Hindustan Ports Pvt Ltd expressed its intent to launch projects related to ports, SEZ and ICD with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore in Odisha.

Similarly, Dubai-based Sobha Realty has agreed to set up projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in the state, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed in a tweet.

Kuwait-based NBTC has expressed intent to set up an ammonia urea plant with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore while Twenty14 Holdings, a Abu Dhabi-based hospitality company, has agreed to set up a 5 star hotel and wellness centre in Odisha with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

The Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd. has proposed to set up shopping malls, hypermarkets & agri sourcing, and logistics hub in Odisha with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. It will provide direct employment to 5,000 people and indirect employment to 10,000, it said.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi-based firm Tabreed, expressed intent to invest Rs 1,000 crore to establish an ICT campus in Bhubaneswar while Sharaf Group and Hind Terminals Pvt. Ltd. has expressed intent to set up a logistics park in Odisha with an investment of Rs 750 crore, the CMO said.

Besides, Arab India Spices LLC has agreed to set up a pulse splitting unit in Odisha against an investment of Rs 50 crore which will provide direct employment to 300 people and indirect employment to 500 people.

