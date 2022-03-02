Odisha records 23% growth in gross GST collection in Feb

Odisha recorded 23 per cent growth in gross GST collection in the month of February as compared to the corresponding month of 2021, officials said here on Wednesday.

The state collected Rs 4,101.09 crore in the month under review, as compared to Rs 3,340.56 crore collected in February 2021.

The progressive gross GST collection up to February of the current financial (2021-22) stood at Rs 40,210.01 crore, while the state had collected Rs 26,567.47 crore till February of last financial year, thereby registering a growth of 51.35 per cent, the state GST officials said.

Similarly, the State GST (SGST) collection has recorded a 47 per cent growth during the month of February 2022. The SGST collection during February 2022 was Rs 1,152.37 crore against a collection of Rs 781.06 crore during February, 2021.

The progressive gross SGST collection up to February of 2021-22 was Rs 11,391.76 crore whereas the state had collected Rs 7,337.53 crore till February of 2020-21. The gross SGST collection has recorded a growth rate of 55.35 per cent, the officials said.

There was also a collection of Rs 989.49 crore in CGST, Rs 1,223.92 crore in IGST and Rs 735.71 crore in cess in February 2022.

The total collection of VAT (petrol and liquor) was Rs 836.62 crore in February as against Rs 833.96 crore collected during the same month of last year, thereby registering a growth of 0.32 per cent.

Out of the above, collection from petroleum products was Rs 641.22 crore while collection from liquor was Rs 195.40 crore in February.

Among the top 100 taxpayers, while the mining sector witnessed a growth of 84 per cent, the manufacturing sector recorded 101 per cent growth during this year.

Similarly, the service sector, trading sector and works contract sector recorded a decent growth of 61.37 per cent, 69.64 per cent and 38.83 percent in the current financial year (till February), respectively, over the corresponding period of last year.

