BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Odisha records 28% growth in gross GST collection in April

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha has maintained the highest growth rate of gross GST amongst the major states with a collection of Rs 4,910.23 crore during April 2022 as against Rs 3,849.48 crore collected during the same moth of 2021, registering a growth of 28 per cent, officials said on Monday.

The gross GST collection during the last month is also the highest in a month since inception of GST, claimed the state GST officials.

Similarly, the state has also recorded the highest ever OGST (Odisha GST) collection of Rs 1,714.78 crore during April 2022 against Rs 1,126.67 crore collected during April 2021 with a growth of 52.20 per cent. This growth rate has surpassed the previous highest record in the month of March 2022 by a big margin of Rs 363.53 crore.

There is a collection of Rs 1,381 crore in CGST with growth of 45 per cent and Rs 722.40 crore in cess with growth of 18 per cent during the last month. However, the IGST monthly settlement has shown a negative growth of 89 per cent owing to substantial increase in inter-state sales during the month, the officials said.

The total collection of VAT (petrol & liquor) is Rs 232.88 crore during April 22 as against Rs 224.25 crore collected during April ’21, thereby registering a marginal growth rate of 3.85 per cent.

The state has also witnessed a growth of 19.43 per cent in professional tax with a collection of Rs 27.17 crore in the last month against the collection of Rs 22.75 crore during April last year.

The high growth in gross GST has been led by mining and manufacturing sectors. There is a growth of 179 per cent in the mining sector, 270 per cent in the manufacturing sector and 105 per cent in the trading sector during the last month.

In addition, regular surveillance and intelligence-based action against the tax evaders have contributed significantly in improving compliance by the taxpayers, they added.

20220502-165802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HCL, among other forms to invest Rs 5k cr in K’taka:...

    RBI’s to transfer Rs 99,122 cr as surplus to Centre (Ld)

    Global markets tumble after Russia sends in troops

    OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 11th day