BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Odisha records 5% growth in gross GST collection in Oct

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha has recorded a growth of 5 per cent in collection of gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the month of October 2022 against the collection in October 2021.

According to official data released by the department of finance on Wednesday, the state has collected a total GST revenue of Rs 3,769 crore during last month while it has collected Rs 3,593 crore in the same month, last year.

The state has recorded 16.76 per cent growth in progressive GST collection up to October of current financial year 2022-23 in comparison to the same period of previous financial year.

The progressive collection of gross GST till October ’22 is Rs. 27,901 crore against Rs. 23,897 crore collected up to October of 2021-22.

Similarly, the progressive collection of OGST (Odisha GST) till October 2022 is Rs 8,264 crore against Rs 6,819 crore registering a growth rate of 21.18 per cent.

The collections from CGST, IGST and Cess have recorded a growth of 18.91 per cent, 8.13 per cent and 21.10 per cent, respectively, up to October of this financial year.

The total collection of VAT (petrol and liquor) stood at Rs. 877 crore during last month as against Rs 726 crore during October ’21 with growth rate of 20.73 per cent.

Out of the above, the collection from petroleum products and liquor has recorded growth of 17.94 per cent and 30.41 per cent respectively during the last month as against collection during the corresponding period of last year.

During the current financial year (up to October), 28,234 new taxpayers have been brought under GST fold.

20221102-190005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt’s 2022 J&K plan: Resettlement of Pandits, 25K jobs, train link

    Nepal allows foreign investors to register companies

    Need to spend $1.4 tn on infra for $5 tn GDP...

    India’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ segment poised to reach $56 bn...