Odisha records worst 1-day surge, tally crosses 10,000 mark

Bhubaneswar, July 7 (IANS) Odisha has reported the highest surge of 571 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,097 cases, said the state health department on Tuesday.

Out of the new cases, 403 cases were reported from the quarantine centres and 168 were the local contacts.

Ganjam district reported the highest 273 positive cases.

The active cases stand at 3,557 while 6,486 persons have recovered so far.

Four deaths were reported from Ganjam and Cuttack districts taking the total toll to 42 in the state.

Three of the patients had comorbidities and all four were male. These include a 70-year-old from the Ganjam district, who was also suffering from Diabetes, 48-year-old from Cuttack was a Chronic Liver patient and had Diabetes also, 60-year-old patient from the Ganjam district was also suffering from Diabetes, and a 53-year-old from the same district succumbed to the disease.

Other than COVID-19 deaths, two positive patients from Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts died from cancer, the department informed.

–IANS

cd/dpb