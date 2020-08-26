Odisha registers record single-day spike of 3,371 corona cases

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 (IANS) Odisha has reported 3,371 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far, taking its total cases to 87,602, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 death toll increased to 441, as 13 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus during the said period in the state.

The latest deaths were reported from seven districts, including three each from Sambalpur and Sundergarh district, two each from Cuttack and Ganjam districts, and one each from Keonjhar, Khordha, and Puri districts.

Of the new cases, 2,053 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,318 were local contacts.

Khurda district recorded the highest 547 new cases, followed by Cuttack (357) and Ganjam (196). As many as 11 districts reported over 100 new cases each in last 24 hours.

Active cases in the state increased to 27,638, with total 59,470 recoveries so far.

