After a gap of more than four months, Odisha has reported hospitalisation of a Covid-19 infected patient, officials said on Monday.

According to sources, the Covid positive patient from western Odisha has been admitted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in Sambalpur district as his health deteriorated. He is now under treatment in the isolation ward of the medical college. A special team of doctors has been formed for his treatment.

“After seeing media reports, we have asked the concerned authorities to share the details of the patient. We will examine which variant of Covid-19 has infected him and whether he was suffering from any other disease or not,” director health services, Bijay Mohapatra said.

Following the Centre’s instruction, the Odisha government has strengthened its LI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) surveillance system, he said.

Anyone, who develops symptoms like cold, cough, fever and sore throat, should isolate himself and go for Covid-19 tests, advised the director.

Meanwhile, the state has reported another 10 Covid positive cases during the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases rose to 52 in Odisha, informed director public health Niranjan Mishra.

“However, there is no need to worry. We are testing more than 4,000 Covid tests each day. Our test positive rate has also remained below the national rate,” Mishra said.

Earlier, the state health secretary, Shalini Pandit had asked all public health labs in 30 districts to continuously monitor the trend of ILI and SARI cases besides H1N1 and H3N2 surveillance.

The district-level disease surveillance units have been asked to remain in readiness and constantly monitoring the situation. Labs have been kept ready to handle the surge, if the situation arises, sources said.

