Odisha reports 5 more corona deaths, 495 positive cases

Bhubaneswar, July 4 (IANS) Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Odisha taking the death toll to 34 in the state, informed the Health department on Saturday.

The state also reported 495 new corona positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Three fatalities were reported in Ganjam district and two in Khordha district.

A 51-year-old male from Bhubaneswar, who was suffering from Pleural Tuberculosis and a 64-year-old male from the state capital city suffering from diabetes succumbed to the virus, informed the health department. Bhubaneswar comes under Khordha district.

A 50-year-old male from Ganjam, also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, 27-year-old male and 35-year-old male from the Ganjam too succumbed to the deadly virus.

Out of 495 fresh positive cases, 355 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres and 140 are local cases.

Ganjam registered the highest 216 fresh cases.

The total positive cases mounted to 8,601 in the state. The active cases stand at 2,853 and recoveries at 5,705.

–IANS

cd/dpb