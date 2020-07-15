Odisha reports 618 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Bhubaneswar, July 15 (IANS) Odisha registered a huge spike in the number Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 618 new infectees taking the states tally to 14,898, the health department said on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 death toll also rose to 77 with three more deaths in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were reported from Ganjam, and one from Bhubaneswar.

Out of the new cases, 411 have been reported from quarantine centres, while 207 are local contacts, the health department said.

Ganjam reported highest number of cases at 286, followed by Khurda (107), Balasore (61) and Jagatsinghpur (26).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,933, while 9,864 persons have recovered from the disease.

–IANS

cd/arm