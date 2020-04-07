Odisha reports first COVID-19 death

Bhubaneswar, April 7 (IANS) Odisha has reported its first COVID-19 death after a 72-year-old man died at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, said the Health department on Tuesday.

The person, who belongs to the Jharpada area of Bhubaneswar, died on Monday.

He was admitted to AIIMS here on April 4 with respiratory distress. He had a history of chronic hypertension.

“One 72-year-old male belonging to Jharpada had been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on April 4 with complaint of respiratory distress. He had history of chronic hypertension. He expired on April 6. He was tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing and containment is ongoing,” tweeted the Health department.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-male from Bhubaneswar was confirmed COVID19 positive.

–IANS

cd/prs