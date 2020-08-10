Odisha reports highest single-day Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 (IANS) Odisha registered 1,528 new Covid-19 positive cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths reported in a single day in the state so far.

While six people died in Ganjam, three persons each died in Khurda and Nayagarh districts and one each in Rayagada and Sundargarh districts.

With this, the total death toll rose to 286, said the department. Odisha reported 1,528 new coronavirus positive cases taking the total positive cases to 47,455.

Of the new cases, 948 were detected in quarantine, while 580 were local contacts.

Ganjam reported the highest 233 cases followed by Khordha (218), Sambalpur (168), Sundargarh (126) and Dhenkanal (107).

The number of active cases in the state rose to 15,334 while 31,784 patients have recovered in the state so far.

–IANS

cd/kr