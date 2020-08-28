Odisha reports highest single-day spike with 3,682 Covid cases

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (IANS) Odisha has reported highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases after 3,682 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the state’s tally to 94,668, a health department official said on Friday.

Eight more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall toll in the state to 456, the official added.

While two patients died in Bhubaneswar, Ganjam district also recorded two more fatalities. One each case was reported from Bhadrak, Balangir, Bargarh and Rayagada districts.

Of the new cases, 2,241 were reported from the quarantine centres while 1,441 were local contacts.

Khurdha district recorded highest 775 positive cases followed by Rayagada 495, Cuttack 369 and Mayurbhanj 272, official said.

With this, the active cases in the state increased to 28,836 while recoveries stood at 65,323.

–IANS

cd/dpb/sdr/