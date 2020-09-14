Odisha reports highest spike of 4,198 corona cases

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (IANS) Odisha registered 4,198 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike so far, taking the state’s total tally to 1,55,005, a health official said on Monday.

With 11 more Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s death toll reached 637.

While Cuttack district recorded four deaths, Khordha and Balangir districts registered two each, and Kandhamal, Nayagarh, and Mayurbhanj districts one each.

Of the new cases, 2,476 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,722 were local contacts.

Odisha’s active cases now total 35,673 whereas 1,18,642 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, BJP state unit President Samir Mohanty was admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mohanty tweeted to request all those who had come in contact with him in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

“Due to corona symptoms, I went for a test and was found positive. I am doing well, but as per the advice of doctors, I have been hospitalised for treatment. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past few days to kindly isolate themselves and get tested, if necessary,” he tweeted.

–IANS

cd/tsb