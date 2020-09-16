Canindia News

Odisha reports highest spike of 4,270 Covid-19 cases

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 (IANS) Odisha has reported the highest single-day spike of 4,270 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total tally to 1,62,920, informed the health department on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the state mounted to 36,473 while 1,25,748 patients have been recovered so far.

The Covid-19 death toll increased to 656 as 11 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the department said.

The fresh deaths were reported from Puri (3), Sambalpur (3), Khordha (2), Kalahandi (1), Mayurbhanj (1) and Sundargarh (1).

Of the total fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,478 have been reported from quarantine centres while 1,792 were local contacts.

Khordha district reported highest 876 positive cases followed by Cuttack (374) and Puri (287).

–IANS

cd/rs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More