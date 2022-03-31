HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha revokes order on Covid containment measures

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha government, after two years, has revoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for Covid-19 containment measures.

This was notified on Thursday in an order issued by Special Relief Commissioner, P.K. Jena.

Henceforth, the state government will not issue any orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures.

“Wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the health and family welfare department may take prompt and proactive action as advised by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from time to time,” said the order.

In its order, the state government had declared Covid-19 as a disaster and authorised all disaster management authorities, state executive committee and public authorities to take any action under the Disaster Management Act for Covid-19 management.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs, has also instructed all states and union territories to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures.

The National Disaster Management Authority has also said that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Act for Covid containment measures.

20220331-214604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid derailed India’s healthcare system, raising risk of other diseases

    Pandemic strains rural healthcare, exacerbates maternal health in rural Maharashtra

    Make robust preparation of physical infra, use ECRP-II funds efficiently, states...

    Turkey reports 11,770 new Covid-19 cases; Iran’s total infections exceed 1.68...