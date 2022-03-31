The Odisha government, after two years, has revoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for Covid-19 containment measures.

This was notified on Thursday in an order issued by Special Relief Commissioner, P.K. Jena.

Henceforth, the state government will not issue any orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures.

“Wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the health and family welfare department may take prompt and proactive action as advised by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from time to time,” said the order.

In its order, the state government had declared Covid-19 as a disaster and authorised all disaster management authorities, state executive committee and public authorities to take any action under the Disaster Management Act for Covid-19 management.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs, has also instructed all states and union territories to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures.

The National Disaster Management Authority has also said that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Act for Covid containment measures.

