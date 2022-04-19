INDIALIFESTYLE

The Odisha government has sanctioned bonus and other allowances of Rs 120 crore for Kendu leaf pluckers, binders and other people involved in kendu leaf trade, an official said on Tuesday.

Kendu leaf trade helps in the economic development of weaker sections of people, most of whom belong to tribal communities. Therefore, the state government has sanctioned Rs 120 crore towards the bonus and allowance for them.

Similarly, the state government has also enhanced the Kendu leaf collection price for the crop year 2022.

It will benefit around 7.50 lakh Kendu leaf pluckers with an additional income of Rs 240 crore, the officials said.

Notably, the Odisha government has been investing all of its trade surplus gain from the Kendu leaves business for the welfare of the poor people involved in the trade.

