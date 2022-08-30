INDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha sand artist creates Ganesh sculpture at Puri beach

NewsWire
0
0

On the eve of Ganesh puja, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh using 3,425 sand ladoos at the Puri beach in Odisha.

Sudarsan has created a six-feet-high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh by using the sand ladoos with two elephants, and with a message “Happy Ganesh Puja”. He shows two elephants in his sculpture praying for the environment.

“Every year we do something different in the sand. This year, we try to give a message to save our environment through our sculpture,” said the sand artist.

The two-time world champion and Padma awardee artist Sudarsan always tries to spread awareness through his sculptures. His sand arts, created for public awareness, were appreciated by the UN Environment Programme and the World Health Organisation.

He has participated in more than 60 international sand art festivals and championships around the world and won many prizes for the country.

20220831-000401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sukhbir Badal to sue 2015 police firing case probe chief

    Covid positivity rate touches 5% in B’luru

    India ranked 122nd in 2020 Global Youth Development Index

    IMD predicts hotter days for TN due to cyclonic storm