Speaking for the first time on the brutal murder of Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state crime branch is seeking the help of the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as they have the best expertise in behavioural analysis in such cases.

Patnaik made the announcement following a ruckus by the Opposition BJP and Congress in the state Assembly.

“We have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to facilitate an evaluation of the behavior of the accused by the behavioral support unit of the FBI of the US,” the Chief Minister said.

On January 29, Naba Kishore Das, then Health Minister was fired at by an ASI Gopal Das.

Despite best efforts, the Minister could not be saved.

The accused officer was immediately dismissed from service.

In view of the sensitive nature of this incident, a crime branch investigation was ordered immediately.

To ensure transparency in the investigation, Patnaik said on request of his government, the Orissa High Court has nominated one retired judge Justice J.P. Das to monitor the investigation of this case.

The crime branch has been asked to do a thorough and scientific investigation to establish the truth in the case.

It has taken services of the best forensic experts in the country in this case, the Chief Minister said, adding, the State Forensic Science Laboratory, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in New Delhi and the Gujarat State Forensic Science Laboratory are assisting the crime branch.

To examine whether the accused is telling the truth or is being deceptive, several tests including psychiatric evaluation, narco-analysis, forensic psychological assessment and layered voice analysis of the accused were conducted, Patnaik informed.

He assured the Assembly that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a full, fair and open investigation in the case with the assistance of the best forensic experts in India and abroad.

The Chief Minister, however, strongly criticised the Opposition, especially the BJP, for politicising the sensitive case.

“In the aftermath of this terrible incident, the manner in which this very sensitive case is being politicized has shocked me as well as the people of Odisha. It is disturbing to see the baseless and malicious allegations that are being made,” he said.

Stating that the whole police investigation will be subjected to judicial scrutiny, the Chief Minister questioned the need to do politics in the case and make baseless and malicious allegations.

He alleged that the Opposition has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes and demoralising state’s police force which is the pride of Orissa.

“Assaulting a lady police officer on duty by a person holding high constitutional post is deplorable and disgraceful. Odisha has always respected its women and will never forgive this shameful behaviour,” he said.

The Chief Minister said his government’s only aim will be to bring the perpetrators of such crime to justice and give the strictest punishment.

However, Patnaik has not informed the Assembly about the motive behind the murder of the Minister.

The BJP and Congress continued to create ruckus in the Assembly over the murder case from the beginning of budget session on Tuesday.

Due to the protest by Opposition members, the first half of Wednesday’s session was completely washed away.

Even after the Chief Minister’s statement, they continued their agitation in the well forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 4 p.m and convene an all-party meeting to bring normalcy in the House.

