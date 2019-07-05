Odisha seeks inclusion of two places in iconic tourist sites

Bhubaneswar, July 10 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday requested Union tourism minister Prahalad Singh Patel to include at least two tourist places of importance from the state in the list of iconic tourist sites to be developed by the Centre.

In a letter to the tourism minister, Patnaik requested to include at least two tourist places after omission of Odisha from list of 17 iconic tourism sites to be developed by the Centre.

“Tourism sector contributes about 13% to the state’s GDP and needs a strategic boost. Keeping in view the importance of the tourism sector for the state of Odisha, it is requested that the Government of India may consider inclusion of at least two tourist places of importance in the list of Iconic Tourism Sites,” said the Chief Minister.

Naveen proposed two of these sites – Konark Sun Temple, Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, Simlipal National Park and Diamond Triangle Buddhist Circuit – to be included in the list.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, had announced that 17 Iconic Tourism Sites will be developed into world class tourist destinations and to serve as a model for other tourism sites.

These sites would enhance the visitor experience, which would lead to increase in visits of both domestic and international tourists at these destinations.

He also welcomed the inclusion of Mahendragiri peak in Gajapati district as one among 15 thematic destinations to be developed under the Swadesh Darshan scheme for the Ramayana Circuit.

–IANS

cd/prs