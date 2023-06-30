Odisha Sports minister Tusharkanti Behera on Thursday felicitated seven athletes with cash awards for their impressive performances at the recently concluded Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023.

For her brilliant performances, double medalist, Aridita Chakraborty who won the silver in the 400m and the bronze in the shot-put event was presented with Rs.4,00,000.

On the other hand, Baishnab Rajpali and Kalpana Jena received Rs. 3,00,00 each for their silver in shot put and cycling respectively. Jyothi Ranjan Ojha, Shibani Priyadarshini and Mamali Nag who featured in the unified volleyball team that brought home a silver was awarded Rs. 50,000. Sachin Barik who impressed on the Futsal team was also recognised for his participation with Rs. 25,000.

“Congratulations to the exceptional athletes from Odisha. Their remarkable achievements at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 have brought immense pride to our state. They serve as an inspiration and a testament to the transformative power of sports. As they strive for even greater heights, the state of Odisha is here to support and empower them with anything they need,” Odisha Sports Minister Behera was quoted as saying in a media release.

“The medals earned by these athletes symbolize their unwavering determination, perseverance, and indomitable spirit,” he added.

Speaking on her achievement, Aridita Chakraborty said, “I am incredibly proud of my achievements and feel honored to represent both India and Odisha. It’s a special feeling to be recognized for our hard work and dedication. I hope to inspire others and continue making my state and country proud.”

Earlier, the athletes were welcomed with a warm reception upon their arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Wednesday evening by OSD, Sports & Youth Services Department, Shri Sidhartha Sankar Sahu, in presence of officials from Special Olympics Bharat, Odisha Wing.

