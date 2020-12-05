Canindia News

Odisha STA warns to suspend DL if pillion rider found helmetless

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The State Transport Authority (STA) on Saturday warned to suspend the driving license (DL) of two-wheeler drivers in Odisha if the pillion rider is found without helmet.

The STA said that helmet has been made mandatory for the pillion rider alongwith the rider.

“Diving licence will be suspended if both the ride and person sitting do not wear helmets. Please wear helmets for your safety,” tweeted the STA.

The warning of STA came a day after the regional transport officer in Cuttack suspended over 42 DLs and penalised the traffic rule violators.

As per the provisions, helmets for pillion riders have been made mandatory in the state.

In 2019, Odisha recorded a rise in road accident deaths due to non-use of helmet while driving against 2018.

As per a report released by the ministry of road transport and highways, a total of 1423 two-wheeler riders without helmets were killed in road accidents in the state last year while 1341 were killed in 2018.

–IANS

cd/ash

