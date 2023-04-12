The special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch has seized a leopard skin and arrested a wildlife criminal in Sambalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

On a tip off, the STF team conducted a raid near Champali river embankment under Naktideula police station limits in Sambalpur district on Tuesday and seized the leopard skin from the possession of a person.

The accused, identified as Babuli Naik of Naktideula, has been arrested while the seized leopard skin will be sent to WildLife Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination, the STF said. Further investigation is on

20230412-181605