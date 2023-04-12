INDIA

Odisha STF arrests one person with leopard skin

NewsWire
0
0

The special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch has seized a leopard skin and arrested a wildlife criminal in Sambalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

On a tip off, the STF team conducted a raid near Champali river embankment under Naktideula police station limits in Sambalpur district on Tuesday and seized the leopard skin from the possession of a person.

The accused, identified as Babuli Naik of Naktideula, has been arrested while the seized leopard skin will be sent to WildLife Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination, the STF said. Further investigation is on

20230412-181605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s G20 presidency will be presidency of healing, harmony & hope:...

    Australia gifts 20 all-terrain Bushmasters to Ukraine – here’s what the...

    Civil Aviation Min Scindia meets airlines’ CEOs

    All hell breaks loose on moonlighting as WFH shrinks at Indian...