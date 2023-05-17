INDIA

Odisha STF rescues 2 live pangolins, arrests two wildlife criminals

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested two wildlife criminals and rescued two live pangolins from them, an official said here on Wednesday.

On the basis of reliable information, an STF team with the help of officials of Sonepur forest division on Tuesday conducted a raid in the Nachhipura and Sonepur main road and arrested the criminals.

The two accused identified as Bedabyasa Dharua (41) and Nabadeep Dharua (29), both are residents of Sonepur district.

The STF rescued two live pangolins weighing 7 kg and 3 kg, and seized other incriminating materials from their possession, the official said.

Both the arrested persons have been handed over to Sonepur forest officials.

The live pangolins were also handed over to DFO Sonepur for safe custody, he said.

The Indian pangolin (Maniscrassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and ‘bajrakapta’ (in Odia)’ is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal.

It is a Schedule I protected animal under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Schedule I provides absolute protection — offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties.

20230517-141804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This Ganesh Chaturthi, ask about vax status before shaking hands: Goa...

    Destiny’s second chance: Reena, Rahil talk about ‘Aashao Ka Savera’

    Bahrain GP: Gasly sets the pace in first practice session

    7 Gyanvapi cases to be heard on May 3