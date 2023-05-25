INDIA

Odisha STF seizes three leopard skins; one held

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized three leopard skins and arrested a wildlife criminal in Rayagada district, officials said here on Thursday.

Based on specific information, an STF team conducted a raid near Siriguda Swargadham Chhak on Wednesday and seized the leopard skins.

The accused has been identified as Dambrudhar Majhi of Rayagada district.

A case has been registered under sections of IPC and WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972 and further investigation is on, said the STF officials.

The seized leopard skins will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for biological examination.

20230525-121602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alia’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ to release in August on...

    Delhi receives highest rainfall in January since 1995

    19-year-old held for bank fraud

    Sitharaman refuses to provide NPS funds for old pension scheme