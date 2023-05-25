The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized three leopard skins and arrested a wildlife criminal in Rayagada district, officials said here on Thursday.

Based on specific information, an STF team conducted a raid near Siriguda Swargadham Chhak on Wednesday and seized the leopard skins.

The accused has been identified as Dambrudhar Majhi of Rayagada district.

A case has been registered under sections of IPC and WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972 and further investigation is on, said the STF officials.

The seized leopard skins will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for biological examination.

