Odisha DGP S.K. Bansal on Friday dismissed vigilance inspector Manasi Jena, who was under suspension on corruption charges, from service with immediate effect.

Jena and her associate Mukesh Sahu had reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a senior Odisha government official to close a petition against him which was pending with her.

On May 13, Jena was caught red-handed along with Sahu by the internal vigilance unit while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh as advance from the above-mentioned government servant, vigilance officials said.

“She (Jena) was expected to display impeccable integrity and highest ethical standards. Such serious and gross misconduct and indulgence in such criminal activity on her part, and that too against a senior public functionary, not only shows her brazen and imperious behaviour, but also her complete disregard to the very ethos of the vigilance organisation which is meant to fight corruption,” the DGP said in his order.

It is bound to have a demoralising effect on other officers/staff in the organisation and would lower the image and prestige of the vigilance organisation, resulting in loss of faith and trust in the organisation, Bansal said.

“The very fact of her continuation in service, even under suspension, will provide her all the opportunity to influence the outcome of the department proceeding. Therefore, I hold the view that it is not reasonably practicable to hold a department proceeding in the matter,” read the order.

Any punishment less than dismissal from service would not meet the ends of justice in this case, he added.

20220610-195604