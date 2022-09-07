The Odisha government on Wednesday signed an MoU with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai to set up a 200-bed, state of the art cancer hospital at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) campus, Jatni in Khurda district.

Tata Memorial Centre Director Rajendra Badwi and Odisha’s Special Secretary, Public Health, Ajit Kumar Mohanty signed the MoU in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Expressing happiness over the proposed cancer hospital, Patnaik said it will be immensely helpful not only to the people of Odisha but also to the people of entire eastern India.

He said the state government will provide a cyclotron machine to meet the requirements for radioisotopes for treatment as suggested by Tata Centre Director.

The Chief Minister said that this institution will be an excellent example of cooperation between private, state government, central government and research institutions in the service of people.

Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre, under the Department of Atomic Energy, will establish the 200 bed hospital and run it at a proposed cost of Rs 650 crore. The Department of Atomic Energy has earmarked Rs 400 crore for this project whereas Tata Trusts will spend Rs 250 crore on this project, officials said.

Badwi said that the Centre will undertake a population-based registry to understand the magnitude of the problem.

Presently, the state government has provided 17 acres to NISER, and will provide another 40 acres for future expansion of cancer facility, establish 30 MeV cyclotron, staff quarters, township & academic blocks, patient attendants rest sheds and a ‘dharmasala’.

The proposed hospital will provide all advanced cancer care such as surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology, microbiology, biochemistry, preventive oncology and palliative medicine, nuclear medicine etc.

In addition, the cancer hospital will coordinate with the state government for skill development and capacity building of doctors and paramedical staffs of Odisha.

The TMC will also provide technical support to strengthen the cancer care wings in Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts, and also integrate this cancer hospital with its National Cancer Grid.

The hospital will be empanelled under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). The state government will also establish a Ahaar Kendra in the campus of the hospital, the official said.

Nearly, around 40,000 new cancer patients are detected and around 18,000 cancer deaths are reported in Odisha every year.

