HomeINDIAOdisha to bring policy to attract investment in sports sector
INDIA

Odisha to bring policy to attract investment in sports sector

By CanIndia New Wire Service
0
9

To attract the leading sports goods and equipment manufacturers, the Odisha government is planning to bring a policy to attract the sports, fitness and wellness sector companies, a senior official said on Thursday.

Principal Secretary, Industries, Hemant Sharma said this while speaking at the webinar on “Odisha – The sports destination of India”.

The state government is keen on making the sports goods manufacturing sector a priority sector and came up with a policy that would lay out attractive incentives for sports goods manufacturers and exporters who would like to invest in Odisha, he said.

Leading the sports ecosystem in the country, Odisha has hosted several international sporting events including Asian athletics championships 2017, men’s hockey world cup 2018 and the ongoing hockey men’s junior world cup 2021, Sharma pointed out.

To facilitate the sportspersons, he said, Odisha has built 11 high-performance centres including Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre, Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Centre, Odisha JSW Swimming High-Performance Centre in 10 sports disciplines.

He further said the state has also decided to build 89 Biju Patnaik indoor stadia, 20 hockey training centres, 16 sports hostels and 314 rural mini stadia across the state to empower budding sportspersons.

He also invited the participating sports goods manufacturers and exporter association to visit Odisha and explore the opportunities in this sector.

Highlighting the geographical position of the state, Sharma spoke on how the manufacturers can import raw materials from the south-east Asian countries and cater to the domestic needs in the eastern and northeastern region of the country as well as export to other countries.

20211202-211611.xml

Previous articleAnderson Cooper fills in for suspended Chris Cuomo on CNN
Next articleOmicron: No case detected in TN so far, says Health Minister
CanIndia New Wire Service
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Lisa Jones on Federal workers, air and rail passengers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30: Trudeau
CanIndia News on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
Lillian Pierce on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
NA on Trudeau pledges nearly $120mn for rental housing project in Brampton
Peter Nazwaski on Should Canada Day events be cancelled?
Urdu News on New Brampton vaccine centre at Embassy Grand Banquet Hall to serve a hard hit community  
CanIndia News on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
renata vieira da cunha on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
Luighead on York police’s Project Cheetah dismantles international drug trafficking network with links to India
Jo-Ann Spicer on Air Canada offers refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.