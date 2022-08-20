In an aim to protect wildlife in newly-allocated coal block areas, the Odisha government has decided to prepare a comprehensive wildlife management plan with help of national level institution, an official said here on Saturday.

This was decided at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Odisha chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

It was decided to prepare the plan through national level institutes like Wildlife Institute of India or Indian Institute of Science. Mahapatra directed to prepare the plan as per national guidelines in a time bound manner.

The plan will be prepared for the newly allotted coal blocks including Utkal E, Radhikapur East, Radhikapur West, and Naini. Their probable impact areas are Chhendipada, Kaniha, Jarpada ranges of Angul forest division and Reamal range of Deogarh forest division.

The chief secretary instructed officials concerned to work out the comprehensive plan for protection and conservation of wildlife, and mitigation of the adverse impact of coal mining on movement of elephants.

Due to diversion of forest lands for coal mining, movement of elephants is likely to disturb. So, to address the issue and how elephant habitation will not be disrupted, the wild life management plan will be prepared, said sources.

