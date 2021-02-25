The Odisha government on Thursday directed screening of people entering the state from 12 high-risk states to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has written a letter to the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Directors of Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports and East Coast Railway’s General Manager, Operations, in this regard.

He asked the authorities to strengthen surveillance at airports and railway stations to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Odisha.

“The passengers disembarking at airports and railway stations coming from and through the above states will be screened by thermal screening and those found having symptoms or fever will be tested by Rapid Antigen Test on site. If found positive, they will be put in isolation and treated as per the protocol,” Mohapatra said.

–IANS

cd/vd