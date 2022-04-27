The Odisha government has decided to invest Rs 100 crore for the development of the Nilamadhaba temple at Kantilo in Nayagarh district, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the master plan for the development of the temple on Wednesday. The project will be completed within 18 months, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Patnaik has sought cooperation from the local people and servitors of the temple for the successful implementation of the project.

In the master plan, emphasis has been given on renovation of the temple, smooth darshan for devotees, development of a circular path, restoration and beautification of the Chandan Puskarini (pond), improvement of surrounding roads, plantation of trees, gardening, parking and beautification of the Mahanadi river bank.

The big straight steps of the temple will be redeveloped so that devotees can smoothly access the temple, the officials said.

Similarly, all four gates of the temple will be renovated. Elevator and skybridge facilities will be installed at the west gate so that elderly and differently-abled people can easily visit the temple.

In addition, a cloak room and rest shed will be set up for the devotees, they said.

The east and west side road will be widened while a 400-metre-long protective wall will be built near the Mahanadi river bed to protect the temple from floodwaters.

A total of two acres of land is required to execute the project. So the Nayagarh district administration has been asked to acquire the land in accordance with the rehabilitation and resettlement policy.

