INDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha tragedy: SCR announces cancellation of more trains

NewsWire
0
0

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of few more trains due to train disaster in Odisha in Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway.

The authorities cancelled at least 10 trains and diverted a few more trains as the track at the accident site is yet to be restored for rail traffic.

The cancelled trains are train number 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar, 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati, 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi, 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru, 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad, 12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central, 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama-Howrah, 18048/17604 (slip coaches) Vasco-Da-Gama-Shalimar/Kacheguda, 1703 Howrah-Secunderabad and 12840 Chennai Central-Howrah.

Train number 22305 SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih was rescheduled to depart at 12.30 hours instead of scheduled departure of 10 hours. Train number 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah departed at 13.00 hours instead of scheduled departure of 10.35 hours. Similarly 12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah departed at 13.30 hours instead of scheduled departure of 11.20 hours.

Train number 12663 Howrah-Tiruchirappalli and Train number 12504 Agartala-SVMT Bengaluru with original route Kharagpur-Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

Train number 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati has been diverted via Kharagpur, Tata Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

The SCR also announced that 17603 Kacheguda-Yelahanka and 17604 Yelahanka-Kacheguda have been augmented with one coach each of AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper.

20230604-134805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A month after ‘long march’, Maha farmers to hit the roads...

    23 tableux roll down Kartavya Path on R-Day

    Cloudy sky with chances of light rain, snow in J&K

    Sukesh’s another letter levels fresh allegations against Kejriwal