A special train carrying 250 passengers, who were stranded after the train tradegy in Odisha on Friday, has left from Bhadrak to Chennai on Saturday morning and will reach Chennai central railway station on Sunday.

Besides this, the Southern Railway will run a special train from Chennai for the family of the victims to reach the accident site. The train will depart from Chennai Central railway station at 7.20 p.m. to Bhadrok in Odisha.

Southern Railway has requested people whose relatives or friends are in the ill-fated train to travel by the special train to Odisha.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told media persons that the state government is in constant touch with the Odisha government regarding rescue and other operations.

While till now there are no indications of anyone from Tamil Nadu losing their lives in the mishap, the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those killed, if any.

An amount of Rs 1,00,000 has been sanctioned for those who are injured in the accident.

