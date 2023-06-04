Five members of a family from Bihar, who were travelling in Coromandel Express on the fateful day, had a mirculous escape post the deadly Odisha train accident.

Atal Bihari from Patna along with his wife Kumari Sabitri, two daughters – seven years and 11 years – and four-year-old son were travelling to Chennai in S2 coach of the Coromandel Express for a medical check-up of his elder daughter Mahi. However, they had no clue that they would have to go through such a devastating accident.

Narrating the horrific story of the train tragedy, Sabitri said, “My entire family were sitting together in the lower berth seats in a relaxed mood. Suddenly, we heard a huge explosive-like sound, before we could think that we met an accident, our coach overturned while pitch-black dark and dust were everywhere around the circle.”

“People were crying and everyone was searching for their loves ones. When I sought my children, my husband said he was holding our son in his hands and he is safe. Then, I also found my other two daughters, all were safe, by the grace of God,” she said.

Atal said his entire family managed to come out of the overturned coach through the emergency window.

“I saw that people who were sitting and standing near the doors of the coach died on the spot. It is like a rebirth for my family…we will never forget this incident,” Atal said.

After finding all from his family safe, Atal told his kids that God has saved them and now there is no need to worry.

After two days’ stay in a hotel, Atal again on Sunday resumed his journey towards Chennai with family.

At least 275 persons have been killed and over 1,000 injured in the tragic train accident that took place at Bahanaga station in Balasore on Friday.

