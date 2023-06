Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday expressed shock and anguish over the death of 261 passengers in a three-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore district.

More than 900 people were injured in the incident.

Expressing grief and sorrow, the Chief Minister shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to give them courage to bear this irreparable loss in the hour of crisis and grant peace to the departed souls.

