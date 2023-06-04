A political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal over the Odisha train tragedy after Trinamool Congress’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee sought resignation of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Reacting to Abhishek Banerjee’s demand, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari questioned why Mamata Banerjee, as the then Railways Minister, did not resign taking the moral responsibility of the derailment Jnaneswari Express in May 2010 at Jhargram in West Bengal in which around 150 people were killed. “Before doing politics over such a tragedy, Mamata Banerjee must do some self- introspection,” Adhikari said.

Responding to Adhikari, State Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that during the time of Jnaneswari Express derailment Adhikari was with Trinamool Congress only. “His observations are usually meaningless,” Ghosh said.

While demanding immediate resignation of the Railways Minister, Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday had also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister often speaks of ‘Digital India’ but the anti-collision system was neglected. Had this system been in place such a mishap could have been avoided. A separate commission should be set to investigate the matter,” he said.

He also questioned why the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not take the responsibility of this accident “when he is always eager to take credit for introducing Vande Bharat Express”.

BJP’s National Vice President and Lok Sabha MP Dilp Ghosh said that the Prime Minister himself rushing to the accident site “proves how sincere he is about his job”.

“There had been several occasions of train accidents before. But I do not recall any other Prime Minister rushing to the spot of an accident, which Narendra Modi had done. A large number of passengers who were travelling by the train were migrant workers. It is a matter of shame that under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, the condition of the employment generation is so pathetic that thousands have to travel elsewhere for their livelihood,” Ghosh said.

