At least 35 people from Bihar lost their lives in the triple-train accident in Odisha.

According to the Bihar Disaster Management department, apart from those killed, 50 others are among the injured, while 22 still remain missing.

While issuing the data issued on Tuesday, the Disaster Management department official said that nine of the deceased hailed from Muzaffarpur district, Madhubani- 7, Bhagalpur-4, Purnea and east Champaran-2 each, Nawada-2, West Champaran-2 , Darbhanga-2, Jamui-2, Samastipur-1, Banka-1 and one from Begusarai.

He further said that the 50 injured have been admitted in different hospitals of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Cuttack.

On June 2, three trains — Coromandel express, Bangalore-Howrah express and a goods train — collided with each other at Bahnaga railway station in Balasore district around 6 p.m. claiming 278 lives and leaving over 1100 injured.

The Shalimar Kolkata-Chennai Coromandel express rammed into a goods train, while Yeshwantpur Howrah super fast express ploughed into the derailed boggies of Coromandel express leading to a massive disaster.

