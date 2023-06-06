Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, on Tuesday questioned the timing of distribution of compensation cheques by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the family members of those from the state who died in the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday evening, which left over 275 people dead.

The Chief Minister is supposed to distribute the compensation cheques at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Adhikari said that it is an inhuman approach on behalf of the Chief Minister to call the family members of the victims to collect the compensation cheques barely five days after the accident.

“Most of the family members are yet to come out of the trauma. But the Chief Minister is arranging the compensation distribution through a grand programme to hog the limelight. It is shameful that they have been asked to come to Kolkata to accept the compensation cheque at a programme where the Chief Minister will deliver a speech,” Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has shared a purported video on his Twitter handle showing some family members of the victims behing offered compensation in Rs 2,000 denomination notes.

“Following instruction from the Chief Minister, a member of the West Bengal Cabinet has distributed compensation worth Rs 2 lakh. I heartily welcome this move. But the question remains over the source of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes,” he tweeted.

