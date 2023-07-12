The Indian railway has suspended seven railway officials, including the three personnel arrested in connection with the Odisha triple train tragedy, an official said on Wednesday.

“In the train mishap case, three of the railway staff have been arrested by the CBI.

As per railway rules, an official will be put on suspension 24 hours after his arrest. So, seven officials, including the arrested three staffer, the station master, traffic inspector and maintainers have been suspended,” Anil Kumar Mishra, general manager, south eastern railway (SER) told media persons.

Asked about the reason behind their suspension, Mishra said, “Had they (the officials) been alert, the tragic train mishap could have been averted.”

Divisional railway manager (DRM), Kharagpur and general manager Mishra inspected the Bahanaga Bazar station on Wednesday.

On July 7, the CBI, which is investigating into the case, had arrested senior section engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and technician Pappu Kumar under sections under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrested officials have been taken on another four-day remand by the CBI after completion of five-day remand.

At least 293 people died and over 1000 were injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a good train were involved in a tragic accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2 evening.

2023071238059