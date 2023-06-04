The tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district happened due to change in electronic interlocking, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday here.

Vaishnaw, who was at the accident spot and was supervising the restoration work, said, “The Commissioner Railway Safety has completed his inquiry and will submit the report soon. Let the investigation report come, but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to changes in electronic interlocking.”

“Who is responsible for the change in electronic interlocking will be known during investigation,” he said.

However, he made it clear that non-fitment of Kavach or anti-collision device has nothing to do with the accident.

As per the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inspected the accident site on Saturday, restoration work was going on full swing and the restoration will be completed by Wednesday morning, the Minister informed.

In a statement, South Eastern Railway (SER) said all 21 coaches, which capsized and derailed, have been grounded. Now the site is being cleared from bogie/wheel sets and other components.

“Three goods wagons and locomotive grounding work is going on. Track linking and OHE work is going on parallel”, it said.

At least 288 people died and over 1,100 were left injured after the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express and Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express were involved in a major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening.

