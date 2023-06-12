INDIA

Odisha train tragedy: CBI interrogates two Bahanaga railway station officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned two officials of Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district in connection to the triple-train tragedy, which left 288 persons dead and over 1,000 injured.

According to reports, the CBI officials have picked up Bahanaga Bazar Station Master and signalling officer and interrogated them in an undisclosed location in Balasore.

The central agency officials are trying to find out the persons responsible for the massive tragedy. They may get some information from the two officials of the station, sources said.

A CBI team has been investigating the case since last Tuesday. The CBI officials have examined the accident site, tracks, the signaling room, control room, etc.

It has also sealed the equipment and records of Bahanaga Bazar railway station for investigation. So, no train stops at the station now.

On the other hand, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) visited the accident site on Monday where he went to the control room, signal room and signal point at Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhubaneswar officials have decided to preserve the unidentified 81 dead bodies till the identification process is not completed.

At least 207 of the 288 bodies have been identified and returned to their families, but remaining 81 unclaimed and unidentified bodies have been kept in containers adopting scientific procedure.

The claimants are waiting for DNA test reports. After DNA matching, the bodies will be handed over to the genuine family members, officials said.

